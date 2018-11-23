Tableau Software Inc (DATA) CEO Sells $805,143.78 in Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $805,143.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,684,271.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tableau Software alerts:

On Tuesday, November 20th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,171 shares of Tableau Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,154,510.21.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of Tableau Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $381,854.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Adam Selipsky sold 3,300 shares of Tableau Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $366,069.00.

Shares of Tableau Software stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DATA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tableau Software by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Tableau Software by 10,980.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,641 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tableau Software by 14.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tableau Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 148,865 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tableau Software by 10.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Tableau Software Inc (DATA) CEO Sells $805,143.78 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/tableau-software-inc-data-ceo-sells-805143-78-in-stock.html.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.