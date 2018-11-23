Syneos Health (SYNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization. It provides the full range of Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include clinical trial management services comprising patient recruitment and retention, project management, clinical monitoring, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, quality assurance, regulatory and medical writing, and functional service; and data services consisting of clinical data management, electronic data capture, and biostatistics. INC Research Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syneos Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Syneos Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

SYNH opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

