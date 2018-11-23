SVMK Inc (SVMK) President Sells $223,398.40 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 18,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $223,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SVMK opened at $12.80 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,864,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,596,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,412,000. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

About SVMK

SurveyMonkey Inc develops online survey software to Fortune 100 companies, other businesses, academic institutions, organizations, and individuals worldwide. It offers SurveyMonkey that enables users to design and send professional surveys, and perform data analysis, as well as support various projects, teams, and organizations; SurveyMonkey CX, a Net Promoter Score (NPS) solution to collect, understand, and act on customer feedback; and Wufoo, which helps users to create contact forms, online surveys, and invitations.

