Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Director Purchases $49,080.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Director Timothy C. Mcquay bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $206,365.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SUP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 7,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.65 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUP. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 62,717 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 12.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 64,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $463,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/superior-industries-international-inc-sup-director-purchases-49080-00-in-stock.html.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.