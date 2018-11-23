Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) to post sales of $110.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.40 million and the highest is $110.90 million. Summit Midstream Partners reported sales of $126.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $479.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.70 million to $489.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $475.35 million, with estimates ranging from $446.84 million to $491.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $127.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on SMLP. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.59%. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 140.24%.

In other news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $79,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,714.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $160,250.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 95,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

