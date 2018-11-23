Stratus Properties (STRS) vs. AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR (AGPYY) Financial Comparison

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stratus Properties and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $6.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Stratus Properties does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stratus Properties and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $80.34 million 2.76 $3.87 million N/A N/A AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR $7.64 billion 0.57 $961.69 million N/A N/A

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Stratus Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties -14.95% -9.11% -2.71% AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR beats Stratus Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment. It operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space. Stratus Properties Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It also provides property management services in 69 cities in China, including a gross floor area of 78.34 million square meters serving approximately 1 million owners and residents. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings. Further, it provides solid waste treatment, environmental restoration, and water affairs services; and design consulting, landscape construction, and home decoration services, as well as engineering, procurement, construction, materials trading, intelligent community, tourism, advertising, marketing, housing inspection, and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.