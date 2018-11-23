Stoneridge (SRI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,184. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $773.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,168,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 692,760 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,639,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 772,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 325,870 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2,266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 277,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 265,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

