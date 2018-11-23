Stephens Initiates Coverage on Eaton (ETN)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $74.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eaton has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $995,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Eaton by 2,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

