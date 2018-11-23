SSP Group (SSPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 775

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 743 ($9.71) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report released on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 765 ($10.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target for the company. Numis Securities raised their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an add rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 672.73 ($8.79).

SSP Group stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 645 ($8.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 402.60 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 693 ($9.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

