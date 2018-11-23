SPS Commerce (SPSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SPS Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.56.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,588,000 after purchasing an additional 371,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,218,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,536,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,315,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $49,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.
