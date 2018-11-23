SPS Commerce (SPSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SPS Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $189,874.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,880.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 5,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total value of $528,144.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,581. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,588,000 after purchasing an additional 371,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,218,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,536,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,315,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $49,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.