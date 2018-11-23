SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $53,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $165,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $265.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $252.92 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

