Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFST. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of SFST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.02. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688. The company has a market capitalization of $276.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.62. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred Gilmer, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $52,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $750,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,431.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,195 shares of company stock worth $833,112. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 810.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

