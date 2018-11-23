Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sorl Auto Parts specializes in the development, production and distribution of air brake valves and hydraulic brake valves. It is headquartered in the Ruian District of Wenzhou City, China’s automotive manufacturing center. SORL sells its products to forty-two vehicle manufacturers, including all of the truck manufacturers in China. SORL’s customer base consists of original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket distributors, and international customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SORL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $51.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.75. Sorl Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.98 million. Analysts expect that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

