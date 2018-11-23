Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.79

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 4620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOA shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 107.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

