Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Share Price

News coverage about Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Stanley Black & Decker earned a coverage optimism score of 1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Stanley Black & Decker’s ranking:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $154.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

In related news, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $243,590.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

