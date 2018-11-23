Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $1.03 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,607 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 127.7% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 159,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 197.2% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 168,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 111,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,580. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $95.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/smith-chas-p-associates-pa-cpas-has-1-03-million-position-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.