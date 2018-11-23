SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AM3D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. equinet set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.64 ($24.00).

Shares of ETR AM3D traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €12.16 ($14.14). The stock had a trading volume of 166,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,489. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of €29.31 ($34.08) and a 52 week high of €49.75 ($57.85).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

