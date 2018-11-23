Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,405,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $237,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $162,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $29,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $195,337. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.21. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.16). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $619.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

