Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $35.84. 613,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 419,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $46.00 price objective on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $68.75 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

