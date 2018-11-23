Signia Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52,290 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini comprises 3.3% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signia Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Tutor Perini worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.3% during the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 34.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 497,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 17,574 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $352,885.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,626,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,982,148.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/signia-capital-management-llc-boosts-stake-in-tutor-perini-corp-tpc.html.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.