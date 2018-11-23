Shadow Token (SHDW) Trading Down 36.5% This Week

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Shadow Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Shadow Token has a market cap of $54,126.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadow Token has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00128572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00191290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.72 or 0.09037837 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

