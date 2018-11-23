SES (SGBAF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SES earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.07. SES has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SES from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communication solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services. The company also provides cloud-scale connectivity solutions; satellite-enabled communications and network services for mobile and broadband customers; network infrastructure and services, and mobile backhaul solutions for telecom and mobile network operators; broadband connectivity solutions to maritime customers; satellite-enabled mobility solutions; network connection solutions to data, assets, and people for oil and gas, mining, hydro, and wind and solar energy companies; and critical connectivity solutions for defense, civil, and humanitarian operations.

