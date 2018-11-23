SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Position Boosted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,991 shares during the quarter. SemGroup accounts for about 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 3.60% of SemGroup worth $62,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEMG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in SemGroup by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000.

SEMG opened at $16.90 on Friday. SemGroup Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.89.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SemGroup Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -787.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEMG shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SemGroup from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SemGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In related news, Director William J. Mcadam acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

