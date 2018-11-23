Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,783,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 732,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 64,498 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,266,000 after buying an additional 133,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,379,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 433,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,032,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,462. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

In other news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $484,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

