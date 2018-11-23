Scotiabank Reiterates Hold Rating for Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

Scotiabank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This is a boost from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 151.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 688,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 533,955 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,803,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,479,000 after acquiring an additional 508,610 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,491,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406,275 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,926,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,901,000 after acquiring an additional 273,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 223,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

