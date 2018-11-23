Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Stake Lifted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $71.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

