Schneider Electric (SU) PT Set at €82.00 by Deutsche Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.40 ($91.16).

EPA SU opened at €72.30 ($84.07) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

