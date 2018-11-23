Schneider Electric SE (SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.40 ($91.16).

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Schneider Electric stock opened at €72.30 ($84.07) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

