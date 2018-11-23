Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Reduced by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,478 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,410,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,949,000 after acquiring an additional 107,672 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Macquarie set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

