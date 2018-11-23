SCANA Co. (SCG) Position Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SCANA were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in SCANA by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SCANA in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,802,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Mizuho raised shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

SCANA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SCANA Co. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.05.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.67%.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

