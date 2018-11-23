Savara (SVRA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. Savara has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savara will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 18,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $170,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Savara by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 142,140 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Savara by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Savara by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Savara during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Savara during the 3rd quarter worth $7,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

