Santander Downgrades Bancolombia (CIB) to Underperform

Santander cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CIB. ValuEngine downgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $41.70 on Monday. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 328,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bancolombia by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth $200,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.