Santander Downgrades Bancolombia (CIB) to Underperform

Santander cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CIB. ValuEngine downgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.
Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $41.70 on Monday. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.