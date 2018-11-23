Safran (SAF) PT Set at €135.00 by Oddo Bhf

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €135.00 ($156.98) target price by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €120.58 ($140.21).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €88.30 ($102.67) on Friday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC lifted its stake in Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Safran accounts for approximately 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

