Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) in a report published on Thursday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.51 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.50.
Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.32. 15,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,031 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.83 per share, for a total transaction of $988,140.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.
