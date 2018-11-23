Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) in a report published on Thursday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.32. 15,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,031 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.83 per share, for a total transaction of $988,140.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

