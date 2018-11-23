RPICoin Market Cap Hits $53,413.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $53,413.00 and $124.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00037144 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000886 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000040 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 761,267,076 coins and its circulating supply is 502,151,171 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

