Royal Mail (ROYMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROYMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ROYMF remained flat at $$4.14 during trading hours on Friday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

