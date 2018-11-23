Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 5,504 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $62,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,274.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,901. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 64,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

