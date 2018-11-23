Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.81 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $21,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.53 and a 12-month high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.54%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $76,727.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,864.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/rhumbline-advisers-has-21-81-million-holdings-in-extra-space-storage-inc-exr.html.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.