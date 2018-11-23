Reviewing Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) & XPO Logistics (XPO)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and XPO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A XPO Logistics 0 1 14 0 2.93

XPO Logistics has a consensus target price of $118.47, indicating a potential upside of 63.76%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and XPO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $1.12 million 27.80 -$2.97 million N/A N/A XPO Logistics $15.38 billion 0.60 $340.20 million $1.95 37.10

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics 3.04% 9.70% 3.18%

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments. Its Logistics segment offers a range of contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory management solutions; and performs e-commerce fulfillment, order personalization, warehousing, reverse logistics, storage, factory support, aftermarket support, manufacturing, distribution, packaging, and labeling, as well as supply chain optimization services, such as production flow management. The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, manufacturing, technology and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, life sciences, healthcare, medical equipment, and agriculture. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.