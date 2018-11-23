Reviewing Electrolux (ELUXY) & Viomi Technology (VIOT)

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Electrolux alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electrolux and Viomi Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00 Viomi Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Viomi Technology has a consensus target price of $11.45, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Viomi Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Electrolux.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrolux and Viomi Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrolux $14.31 billion 0.46 $673.88 million $4.66 9.23 Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electrolux has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Electrolux and Viomi Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrolux 3.41% 19.80% 4.57% Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Electrolux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Electrolux shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Viomi Technology does not pay a dividend. Electrolux pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Electrolux beats Viomi Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, and other small domestic appliances for consumers. It also provides professional products, including food-service equipment for hotels, restaurants, and institutions, as well as laundry equipment for apartment-house laundry rooms, launderettes, hotels, and other professional users. In addition, the company offers hobs, ovens, and hoods for households and professional kitchens; tumble dryers; and water heaters and heat pumps, as well as consumables, accessories, and services. It provides its products under the Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, Anova, and Westinghouse brands. The company sells its products to retailers, buying groups, independent stores, and professional users. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses. The company has a strategic partner with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.