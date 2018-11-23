Rev Group Inc (REVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. MED initiated coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rev Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rev Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

NYSE:REVG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.52. 11,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $718.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.42.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Rev Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rev Group in the third quarter worth $267,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 65.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 161.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

