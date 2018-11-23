RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

RNLSY stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Renault SA engages in the manufacture of vehicle. It offers passenger cars, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, and sport vehicles. The company operates through the following brands: Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA. Renault was founded by Louis Renault in 1898 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

