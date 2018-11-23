Regis (RGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Regis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

NYSE:RGS opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $744.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $287.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Regis had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regis will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jim Brian Lain sold 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $166,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Regis by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regis by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

