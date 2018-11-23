Redcentric PLC (RCN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RCN opened at GBX 64.90 ($0.85) on Friday. Redcentric has a 12 month low of GBX 67.25 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.30 ($1.27).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications consulting services, including database readiness, database and data optimization, and risk and compliance management services; managed database and application services; and on-premise services, such as application acceleration, as well as building resilient data management and analytics infrastructure services.

