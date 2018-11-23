Raymond James Upgrades Fortinet (FTNT) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 88,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,196. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $65,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,480 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,610,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,891,000 after acquiring an additional 772,344 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fortinet by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 647,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 655.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after acquiring an additional 530,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

