Raven Industries (RAVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Raven Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raven Industries by 27.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 300.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 441.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

