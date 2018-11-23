RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RadNet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,414,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 413,312 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 307,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $218,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,574.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDNT opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.47 million, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RadNet Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.07 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

WARNING: “RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/radnet-inc-rdnt-shares-sold-by-miracle-mile-advisors-llc.html.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.