Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Aegis

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price objective increased by Aegis from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George bought 220,600 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,459,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 112,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

