Qudian (QD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE QD opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qudian has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

