Psilocybin (PSY) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Psilocybin (CURRENCY:PSY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Psilocybin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Psilocybin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Psilocybin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Psilocybin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Psilocybin alerts:

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Psilocybin

Psilocybin (CRYPTO:PSY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2015.

Psilocybin Coin Trading

Psilocybin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Psilocybin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Psilocybin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Psilocybin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Psilocybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Psilocybin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.